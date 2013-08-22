版本:
CORRECTED-U.S. August auto sales to rise 12 pct -JD Power & LMC

(Corrects full-year forecast to 15.6 million, not 15.8 million)

Aug 22 U.S. auto sales in August are on a pace to show a 12 percent rise from last year, market analysts J.D. Power & Associates and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

Total new vehicle sales should be nearly 1.5 million in August, which translates to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 16 million, LMC said.

LMC said it is maintaining its full-year 2013 sales forecast of 15.6 million new vehicles sold, up from 14.5 million last year.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

