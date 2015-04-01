RPT-UPDATE 1-Detroit carmakers report mixed U.S. sales results in March

(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, April 1 U.S. consumer demand for new
vehicles began to thaw in March, with Detroit automakers
reporting mixed sales results on Wednesday.
Ford Motor Co beat analysts' expectations, while
General Motors Co fell short and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles was in line with forecasts.
Although there was one less selling day this year, the
annualized sales rate in March appeared to be strong at about
16.9 million, GM estimated.
U.S. consumer confidence rebounded sharply in March and beat
economists' expectations, according to a report from the
Conference Board on Tuesday, as harsh winter weather began to
ease across much of the country.
That buoyant sentiment was reflected in higher vehicle
transaction prices, according to TrueCar Inc. The
online consumer marketplace estimated the average price of a new
vehicle in March rose to $32,201, up 2.1 percent from a year
earlier.
Industry analyst Kelley Blue Book said strong demand for
pickup trucks and utility vehicles continued to drive
transaction prices higher.
Fiat said U.S. vehicle sales rose 2 percent in March from
the same month a year earlier, to 197,261. Ford's U.S. sales
fell 3.4 percent, to 235,929. GM was down 2.4 percent, to
249,875.
FCA said its Jeep and Chrysler brands had double-digit
gains, while the Dodge and Fiat brands fell from a year earlier.
Ram truck sales were flat.
The Ford and Lincoln brands both were down in March. Sales
of the best-selling F-Series pickup dropped nearly 5 percent in
March, with the trucks still in short supply as the automaker
continued to ramp up production at a second U.S. assembly plant.
At GM, Cadillac and Chevrolet were down, while Buick and GMC
were relatively flat. GM reported strong demand for full-size
pickups and utility vehicles. Chevrolet Silverado sales were up
7 percent, and Suburban was up 11 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters estimated automakers sold just
over 1.5 million cars in March, slightly below last year's
1,537,288.
Slowed by ferocious winter weather, sales in February were
1,257,619, with seven of the top eight automakers falling short
of analysts' expectations.
