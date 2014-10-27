October U.S. new vehicle sales to rise 6 pct - JD Power-LMC Automotive

DETROIT Oct 27 J.D. Power & Associates and LMC Automotive on Monday forecast that U.S. new vehicle sales for October would show a rise of 6 percent from a year ago to 1.27 million vehicles, which translates to an annualized selling rate of 16.3 million vehicles.

This would be the highest level of new vehicle sales for October since 2004, the industry consultancies said.

Major manufacturers report October auto sales on November 3.

