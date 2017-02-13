GM, Toyota says U.S. rules limiting self-driving cars need to be eased

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 13 General Motors Co and
Toyota Motor Corp officials will tell a U.S. House
panel on Tuesday that automakers need changes to automotive
safety rules to allow the deployment of self-driving cars on
American roads.
"Without changes to those regulations, it may be years
before the promise of today's technology can be realized and
thousands of preventable deaths that could have been avoided
will happen," said Mike Abelson, vice president of global
strategy at GM, in written testimony released Monday. "It is
imperative that manufacturers have the ability to test these
vehicles in greater numbers."
On Monday, Senator Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, and
Senator John Thune, the Republican chairman of the Commerce
Committee, said in a joint statement they are exploring
legislation that "clears hurdles and advances innovation in
self-driving vehicle technology" and hope to propose a joint
bill this year.
Under current law, the U.S. Transportation Department can
exempt up to 2,500 vehicles in a 12-month period from National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) vehicle rules.
Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, said last
month she is preparing legislation that would lift the existing
cap.
Gill Pratt, chief executive of the Toyota Research
Institute, will tell the committee, according to advance
testimony: "It is important that the federal government begin
looking beyond testing to deployment of these systems" and
should update vehicle safety standards "to address the handful
of standards that are inconsistent with or incompatible with
autonomous vehicle technology."
According to prepared remarks, Lyft public policy Vice
President Joseph Okpaku will tell the panel "our goal to operate
a pilot in a major city this year that will permit consumers to
enjoy, for the first time, a Lyft in an autonomous vehicle."
Anders Karrberg, vice president of government affairs for
Volvo Car Group, a unit of Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group, planned to tell the panel its "Drive
Me" pilot testing of autonomous vehicles in Sweden could be
extended to the United States but given "uncertainty regarding
various U.S. state proposals, laws and regulations" it is not
yet committing.
U.S. auto executives told President Donald Trump at a
meeting some regulations stand in the way of self-driving
vehicles, people briefed on the talks said.
NHTSA said in March there are few legal hurdles to the
deployment of self-driving cars with human controls, but
potential "significant" hurdles to autonomous vehicles that have
no steering wheels or brake pedals.
In September, the Obama administration unveiled guidance to
states and automakers on self-driving cars. In November,
automakers urged the Trump administration to review the
guidance, which hasn't taken effect.
Automakers in prepared testimony raised concerns about some
states setting restrictive testing rules.
Toyota is testing on public roads in Michigan and plans to
test in California and Massachusetts. But "both implemented a
more restrictive regulatory framework," Pratt's testimony said.
