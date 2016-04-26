Google, Ford, Uber form coalition on self-driving cars

April 26 Alphabet Inc's Google unit,
Ford Motor Co, Volvo Cars and two ride-sharing companies
said Tuesday they are forming a coalition to urge federal action
on self-driving cars.
The coalition, which also includes Uber Technologies Inc
and Lyft, is "to work with lawmakers, regulators, and
the public to realize the safety and societal benefits of
self-driving vehicles."
The group said David Strickland, the former top official of
the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will
serve as the coalition's counsel and spokesperson.
"The best path for this innovation is to have one clear set
of federal standards, and the coalition will work with
policymakers to find the right solutions that will facilitate
the deployment of self-driving vehicles," Strickland said in a
statement.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars is owned by China's Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)