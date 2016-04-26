UPDATE 2-Google, Ford, Uber launch coalition to further self-driving cars

(Adds Strickland interview)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, April 26 Alphabet Inc's Google unit
, Ford Motor Co, the ride-sharing service Uber
and two other companies said on Tuesday they are
forming a coalition to push for federal action to help speed
self-driving cars to market.
Sweden-based Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Zhejiang
Geely Holding Group Co, and Uber rival Lyft also are
part of the Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets. The group
said in a statement it will "work with lawmakers, regulators and
the public to realize the safety and societal benefits of
self-driving vehicles."
The coalition said David Strickland, the former top official
of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA), the top U.S. auto safety agency that is writing new
guidance on self-driving cars, will be the coalition's counsel
and spokesman.
"What people are looking for is clear rules of the road of
what needs to be done for (fully autonomous) vehicles to be on
the road," Strickland said in an interview Tuesday, emphasizing
the companies want to deploy them safely. "Nobody wants to take
a shortcut on this."
Strickland, who has advised Google on self-driving car
issues, said the group is "a full policy and messaging campaign
and movement" and not just about lobbying lawmakers or
regulators.
In 2014 there were 32,675 fatalities and 2.3 million injured
in 6.1 million crashes on U.S. roads. NHTSA says about 94
percent of all traffic crashes are caused by human error.
On Wednesday, NHTSA is holding the second of two public
forums on its self-driving car guidelines that will feature
comments from tech companies and automakers at Stanford
University.
NHTSA did not immediately return a message seeking comment
on the coalition.
Ford said in a statement the group will "work together to
advocate for policy solutions that will support the deployment
of fully autonomous vehicles."
NHTSA hopes to release its guidance to states, policymakers
and companies on self-driving vehicles in July.
California has proposed barring self-driving cars that do
not have steering wheels, pedals and a licensed driver ready to
take over in an emergency, which Google has opposed. Under
current regulations, fully autonomous vehicles without human
controls are not legal.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind has said policymakers
should avoid a "patchwork" of state regulations on self-driving
cars but has not taken a position on California's proposal.
In February, NHTSA said the artificial intelligence system
piloting a self-driving Google car could be considered the
driver under federal law, a major step toward winning approval
for autonomous vehicles.
The five companies, which all are working on self-driving
cars, say one of the group's first tasks is to "work with civic
organizations, municipalities and businesses to bring the vision
of self-driving vehicles to America's roads and highways."
