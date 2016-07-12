Tesla crash raises stakes for self-driving vehicle startups

* Tesla Autopilot crash puts spotlight on self-driving tech
startups
* Valuations increasing for select few companies
* More than $800 million pumped into self-driving start-ups
- research
By Paul Lienert and Alexandria Sage
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 Concerns raised
by the first reported fatality in a semi-automated car were
expected to speed adoption of more sensitive technology to help
vehicles see and drive themselves safely, increasing demand on
the emerging autonomous vehicle technology industry, investors
and analysts said.
Goldman Sachs forecasts the market for advanced
driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles will grow from
about $3 billion last year to $96 billion in 2025 and $290
billion in 2035. More than half of that revenue in 20 years,
Goldman estimates, will come from radar, cameras and lidar, a
sensor that uses laser - all tools considered essential to
building vehicles that can pilot themselves.
The May 7 death of Ohio technology company owner Joshua
Brown in a Tesla Motors Inc Model S while the car's
semi-automated Autopilot system was engaged highlighted the
limitations of current automated driving systems.
Tesla's Autopilot system uses cameras and radar, but
not lidar. The company said its system would have had trouble
distinguishing a white semi-trailer positioned across a road
against a bright sky.
Industry executives and analysts told Reuters they expect
the Tesla crash will spur investment in self-driving vehicle
systems that combine multiple of sensors, including lidar.
"As we move to a higher level of autonomy in vehicles,
you're going to want to have more redundancy," which radar and
lidar can provide, Dan Galves, senior vice president at vision
safety system maker Mobileye NV, said in an interview.
"The more sensors, the better."
Carmakers have been using multiple sensors in prototypes
that are in testing but not yet ready for market. A variety of
technologies with overlapping capabilities is seen as a way to
increase safety under a wider range of circumstances.
The valuations of some self-driving startups "may even
increase if there are companies that can solve some of the
issues" the Tesla accident raised, said Quin Garcia, managing
director of AutoTech Ventures, a Silicon Valley investment firm.
Semi-automated systems such as General Motor Co's
SuperCruise and Traffic Jam Pilot from Volkswagen AG's
Audi are due on the market in 2017-2018. Ford Motor
Co expects to deploy a semi-automated system, using
Velodyne lidar, in 2018.
Toyota Motor Corp, which is investing more than $1
billion in such self-driving technologies as robotics and
artificial intelligence, said it aims to put fully driverless
cars on the road in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Delphi Automotive PLC plans to build lidar vision
systems with technology from Quanergy Systems, which makes solid
state lidar systems. Delphi plans to combine information from
the lidar system with radar and other driver assistance
technology to create a 360-degree view around a car, a company
official said.
Delphi has an investment in Quanergy, one of more than 50
self-driving startups that together have raised more than $800
million in investment capital in the past decade, according to a
Reuters analysis of publicly available data.
At least two of those startups - Quanergy which makes solid
state lidar sensors, and Zoox, which is developing fully
automated vehicle systems - have jumped in value to more than $1
billion each since GM's $1.2-billion acquisition earlier this
year of another self-driving startup, Cruise Automation.
Quanergy and Zoox hope to follow the lead of Mobileye, an
Israeli supplier of vision-based safety systems to 25 global
automakers, including Tesla. Co-founded in 1999 by a computer
science professor at Hebrew University, Mobileye went public in
2014 and today is valued at nearly $10 billion.
Mobileye plans by 2020 to offer a hardware/software system
that can gather, fuse and analyze data from 20 different
sensors, including cameras, lidar and radar. The company's new
EyeQ5 "system on chip" will be a key component in a fully
autonomous driving system that is being jointly developed with
BMW AG and Intel Corp and is aimed at
production in 2021.
Like Mobileye, Velodyne, a leading supplier of laser-based
lidar systems, works with many of the world's top automakers,
including Ford, GM, BMW, Toyota Honda Motor Co and
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz.
"Our clients want to (combine) lidar and cameras,"
Velodyne's Marta Hall, president of business development, told
Reuters in an interview. Automakers are stepping up orders as
lidar systems come down in size and price, she said.
Among the potential beneficiaries of this growing interest
is LeddarTech, a relatively young startup based in Canada's
Quebec City. The company is providing LED-based lidar systems to
French supplier Valeo, which also buys vision-based
systems from Mobileye.
Germany's Robert Bosch, which has been developing
self-driving components and systems for more than 15 years, buys
lidar from an unnamed Tier II supplier and intends to package it
in a highly automated "highway pilot" system intended for series
production in 2020, said spokesman Tim Wieland.
"Bosch sees the necessity for a sensor setup that includes
radar, video and lidar," Wieland said. The three sensors
"complement each other very efficiently."
REGULATION AND LITIGATION WILD CARDS
Regulation and litigation are two big wild cards for the
autonomous driving sector.
Safety regulators and industry executives have said
self-driving cars ultimately could slash traffic fatalities -
about 35,000 last year in the United States and more than 1.2
million globally - by up to 90 percent. But regulators are also
concerned that drivers could be lulled into unsafe behavior by
systems that take control for a time, but expect human operators
to re-take command in an emergency.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is
investigating the role of Autopilot in the Florida accident and
another crash in Pennsylvania involving a Tesla vehicle. The
agency also is expected to roll out this summer broad guidelines
for deploying autonomous vehicle technology.
"I hope NHTSA does not overreact" to the crash, said Stefan
Heck, co-founder of Nauto, another Silicon Valley self-driving
startup with corporate backing. "The tradeoff is quite clear:
Some safety improvement is better than none."
Product liability for automated vehicles is uncharted
territory. The U.S. Transportation Department has said an
automated driving system could be considered the "driver" for
regulatory purposes.
Industry executives are betting that consumer interest in
the technology will rise.
A survey conducted by AlixPartners in June - before the
Tesla accident was reported publicly - found that 90 percent of
respondents would be interested in a self-driving car that would
let the driver take the wheel from time to time. The same survey
noted that nearly 80 percent of respondents would pay for the
technology - including 10 percent who would spend up to $5,000.
The favorable response rates are much higher than in
previous surveys on self-driving technology.
News of the Tesla crash "is not going to put too much of a
dent in public perception" of self-driving cars, said
AlixPartners' Mark Wakefield.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Alexandria Sage in
San Francisco; Editing by Joe White and Lisa Girion)