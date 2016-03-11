UPDATE 1-U.S. says legal hurdles remain to deployment of self-driving cars

(Adds details of report, congressional hearing set)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 11 The top U.S. auto safety
agency said Friday significant legal hurdles must be cleared
before self-driving cars without steering wheels and gas pedals
can be sold in the United States.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
is working on new guidance to states, policymakers and companies
on self-driving vehicles that it hopes to release in July.
NHTSA spokesman Gordon Trowbridge said a new agency report
released Friday showed there were relatively few legal hurdles
to the deployment of self-driving cars with human controls, but
there were potentially "significant" hurdles to autonomous
vehicles that have no steering wheels or brake pedals.
Automakers must meet nearly 75 auto safety standards, many
of which were written with the assumption that a licensed driver
will be in control of the vehicle.
Alphabet Inc wants to eventually be able to deploy
fully autonomous vehicles without human controls.
Major automakers and technology companies are racing to
develop and sell vehicles that can drive themselves at least
part of the time.
Participants in the autonomous-driving quest complain that
state and federal safety rules are impeding testing and eventual
deployment of such vehicles.
California has proposed draft rules requiring steering
wheels and a licensed driver in all self-driving cars.
The NHTSA report said it wants to "ensure that existing
regulations do not unduly stifle innovation and to help ensure
that automated vehicles perform their functions safely."
NHTSA has said it may waive some vehicle safety rules to
allow more driverless cars to operate on U.S. roads as part of a
broader effort to speed up development of self-driving vehicles.
A U.S. Senate panel will hold a hearing Tuesday that will
look at the future of autonomous cars and potential regulatory
barriers.
General Motors Co said Friday it is buying Cruise
Automation, a San Francisco self-driving vehicle startup.
In February, NHTSA said the artificial intelligence system
piloting a self-driving Google car could be considered the
driver under federal law, a major step toward ultimately winning
approval for autonomous vehicles on the roads.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind told Reuters Thursday the
agency was seeking more details on a Feb. 14 crash of a Google
self-driving car into a municipal bus that appeared to be the
first crash caused by an autonomous vehicle.
NHTSA says existing regulations requiring some auto safety
equipment cannot be waived immediately, including requirements
for braking systems activated by foot control, for vehicles
without steering wheels or brake pedals.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)