JD Power, LMC Automotive see Sept U.S. auto sales up 11 pct

Sept 20 U.S. auto sales in September will rise 11 percent from a year ago, consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

U.S. sales will show a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 14.5 million vehicles in September, the same pace as was seen in August.

LMC maintained its forecast for full-year U.S. auto sales at 14.3 million new vehicles, which would be a 12 percent rise from 2011 sales.