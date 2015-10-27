Car owners can tinker with vehicle software -U.S. copyright authorities

Oct 27 Car owners and computer security researchers can modify automobile software without incurring some U.S. copyright liability, according to new guidelines issued by the U.S. Library of Congress this month.

The new rules are supported by fair use advocates who said vehicle owners are entitled to modify their cars, which often involves altering the software. Auto makers including General Motors Co, as well as John Deere, opposed the rules. (Reporting by Dan Levine)