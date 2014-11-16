Fortress Korea car market cracks under German luxury barrage

| SEOUL
SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea is on track to spend
more on vehicle imports from Europe this year than it earns from
exports the other way, for the first time in 24 years, as German
brands breach the once impregnable fortress of Hyundai Motor
and its local rivals.
The turnabout follows a 2011 free trade deal eliminating
duties on vehicles from Europe, and as tastes change in a market
once so patriotic that foreign cars were sometimes targeted by
vandals.
Imports made up 3 percent of cars sold in South Korea a
decade ago and now account for a record 14 percent. German cars
make up 71 percent of foreign cars sold in South Korea this
year, led by luxury marques BMW and Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz.
"In the past, Korea lagged behind and had to catch up very
fast, so we had to give benefits to domestic firms," said Park
Hyun-suk, a businessman in his early 40s who lives in Seoul's
affluent Gangnam district and drives a Mercedes-Benz E Class.
"But they are not small companies anymore and we have no
obligation to support them. We have to be set free now."
The value of imports from Europe was up 60 percent to $4.6
billion in the first nine months of 2014, customs data showed,
against exports of $4.4 billion.
"The driving force of imported cars has been diesel engines,
younger customers in their 30s and luxury brands," said Yoon
Dae-sung, an official at the auto importers association, who
expects further growth to be driven by mass-market, non-German
cars.
A free trade deal agreed last week with China excluded cars,
to the relief of local automakers, staving off a potential
influx of China-made German-branded vehicles and helping to
preserve South Korea's status as one of few markets where
domestic automakers hold a dominant share - for now.
GANGNAM STYLE
In Gangnam, the epicentre of the foreign car boom, a
Volkswagen store does not have enough vehicles to
sell, said dealer Kim Young-chun.
"We are not taking orders for the popular Tiguan white
version anymore because we have already secured about 70 to 80
orders at our store alone," he said, referring to South Korea's
top-selling import, a $35,000 SUV.
As well as the support of patriotic consumers, Hyundai
, its sister firm Kia Motors and others
such as Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd were once protected
by 50 percent import tariffs. In the early 1990s, when South
Korea had a more protectionist industrial policy, some consumers
shunned foreign cars for fear of being targeted for tax audits.
Trade deals have helped South Korea emerge as a source of
growth for global brands, which are expanding offerings from big
vehicles to smaller ones, threatening to further erode the
nearly 70 percent market share held by Hyundai and Kia.
U.S. cars have not gained as much as from a similar trade
pact with South Korea, the world's 11th largest car market.
In August, BMW opened a $64 million driving centre in
Incheon, its first in Asia, allowing visitors to test-drive BMW
and Mini cars on a 2.6-km (1.6-mile) track.
Japan's Toyota Motor, which imports its Camry sedan
to South Korea from the United States, last month opened a cafe
and showplace in Seoul that displays but does not sell its Lexus
cars - part of efforts to raise its brand image.
In the first 10 months of 2014, foreign car sales in South
Korea rose 33 percent; Hyundai sales rose 3 percent.
Hyundai is fighting back. Last month it launched its Aslan
premium sedan, a rare model targeted mainly to local buyers, and
recently opened a flagship store in Gangnam. Hyundai and Kia are
also expanding their diesel and hybrid offerings.
