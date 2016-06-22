CORRECTED-Luxury cars take back seat to Kia in JD Power quality study

(Corrects final paragraph to show Jeep and Chrysler were most
improved brands in the study, not Jeep and Dodge)
June 22 For the first time in 27 years, a
nonluxury brand, Kia Motors, scored tops in the
annual initial quality study of new vehicles sold in the United
States by J.D. Power, the business consultancy said.
For only the second time in the study's 30-year history,
American brands got better marks collectively than their
non-domestic counterparts.
And in another surprising result, the 2016 J.D. Power study
showed that for the first time in a decade, owners of vehicles
from non-premium brands reported fewer problems than those who
own the more expensive cars, SUVs and pickup trucks.
"Expected reliability remains the most important
consideration purchasing a new vehicle," said J.D. Power.
Kia was first among 33 car brands in the study, moving up
from second place a year ago. Porsche, a sports luxury brand
owned by Volkswagen AG, was second after finishing
first a year earlier.
At the bottom was Daimler AG's Smart minicars,
which scored well below next-to-last Fiat, and third-to-last
Volvo.
J.D. Power received more than 80,000 surveys from owners of
2016 model year new vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership.
In a 233-question survey, the owners reported problems
encountered with their purchases.
Rounding out the top 10 highest-ranked vehicle brands, in
order, were Hyundai Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp,
BMW, General Motors Co's biggest brand
Chevrolet, and three in a tie, GM's Buick, Toyota's Lexus, and
Ford Motor Co's Lincoln luxury brand.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' brands Jeep
and Chrysler were the most improved in the study, J.D. Power
said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by David Gregorio)