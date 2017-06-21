Kia Motors tops JD Power quality study

June 21 Kia Motors topped an initial
quality study of new vehicles sold in the United States based on
owner responses for the second consecutive year, business
consultancy J.D. Power said on Wednesday.
Hyundai Motor's Genesis cars came second in the
survey, followed by Porsche, a sports luxury brand owned by
Volkswagen AG,.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's Ram and U.S.
automaker Ford Motor Co's namesake brand shared the fourth
position.
Fiat, Jaguar Land Rover's luxury car brand Jaguar and Volvo
were at the bottom.
BMW's Mini was the most improved brand, with
owners reporting fewer problems than in 2016. Ford was also
among the brands with strong improvement in quality, the study
said.
Brands of Hyundai, General Motors Co and BMW were
among the highest ranked in the survey.
J.D. Power received more than 80,000 responses from owners
of new 2017 model-year vehicles in the first 90 days of
ownership. In a 233-question survey, the owners reported
problems encountered with their purchases.
