Subaru recalls 10,000 Forester vehicles to fix carpets

DETROIT, April 26 Subaru of America is recalling
about 10,000 Forester sport-utility vehicles to replace
improperly made carpet floor mats that may curl up in the heat
and interfere with the clutch, brake and accelerator pedals.
The 2014 Forester vehicles were built during the first three
months of 2013. The resin composition used for the floor mat
backing was not made properly, causing the mats to curl up when
exposed to heat, Subaru said in a filing with the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The automaker said it would replace all four floor mats in
each of the 10,137 vehicles recalled. The problems could lead to
a crash if the mats affected the clutch, brake or accelerator
pedals, Subaru said in its filing.
In 2009, Toyota Motor Corp recalled nearly 3.8
million vehicles because the floor mats could be trapped under
the accelerator pedal. The automaker has since expanded that
recall to add more Lexus and Toyota models.
Subaru is a unit of Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.