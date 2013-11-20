Subaru-maker Fuji Heavy restarts tornado-hit Indiana plant

TOKYO Nov 20 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , the maker of Subaru cars, said its plant in Lafayette, Indiana, restarted normal operations on Tuesday a day after being shut due to damage from a powerful series of storms and tornados that ripped through the Midwestern United States.

Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc manufactures 170,000 Subaru vehicles a year as well as 100,000 Camry sedans for Toyota Motor Corp, Fuji Heavy's largest shareholder with a 16.5 percent stake.

Fuji Heavy, which has been working full speed to meet demand, said in a statement on Wednesday that the earnings impact from the tornado would be minimal.