Fuji Heavy says U.S. plant to shut Monday morning after tornado damage

TOKYO Nov 18 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, maker of Subaru cars, said its plant in Lafayette,
Indiana, would be shut for the first shift on Monday following a
tornado that damaged the facility.
Subaru of Indiana Automotive Inc manufactures 170,000 Subaru
vehicles per year as well as 100,000 Camry mid-sized cars for
Toyota Motor Corp, Fuji Heavy's largest shareholder
with a 16.5 percent stake.
Fuji Heavy said it would decide on subsequent operations
after assessing the situation. It was still trying to confirm
whether any of its personnel were injured.
The company has found it increasingly difficult to keep up
with strong demand for its Subaru vehicles, which along with a
weaker yen is bolstering its profits.
Fuji Heavy said last week that the Indiana plant would stop
assembling the Camry in 2017 and use the spare capacity to build
its own cars.