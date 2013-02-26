Asian brands dominate Consumer Reports' top auto picks for 2013

DETROIT Feb 26 Honda Motor Co placed three models, including its redesigned 2013 Accord, in Consumer Reports' annual Top Picks ranking.

Toyota Motor Corp also notched three spots, with its Prius hybrid named Top Green Car for the 10th straight year.

Consumer Reports, which tested more than 280 vehicles, said its Top Picks must score high marks in reliability, safety and road-test performance.

No domestic cars cracked this year's top 10 list, which the New York-based consumer testing organization released Tuesday.