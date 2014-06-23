UPDATE 4-Honda and others recall nearly 3 mln vehicles over air bag flaw

* Honda, Nissan, Mazda recall vehicles for potential Takata
air bag issue
* Air bags may explode, shoot shrapnel inside cars
* Seven automakers also set regional recalls in U.S.
TOKYO/DETROIT, June 23 Honda Motor Co
and other Japanese automakers on Monday recalled almost 3
million cars with potentially explosive air bags supplied by
Takata Corp, bringing the total recall so far to about
10.5 million vehicles over the past five years.
The series of recalls cover both passenger-side and
driver-side air bags, which the world's second-biggest
automotive safety parts maker manufactured in 2000-02. The total
ranks it among the five biggest recalls in the industry's
history.
And the tally is expanding further as Honda and six other
automakers also said on Monday they were recalling more vehicles
in some high humidity regions in the United States, in what they
called a "field action", at the request of the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to replace Takata air bag
inflators.
In the wider action, Honda said it was recalling about 2.03
million vehicles globally over potentially flawed Takata air bag
inflators made in 2000-02 with a risk of exploding and shooting
out shrapnel at drivers and passengers, expanding a recall from
April 2013. It cited how explosive material used to inflate
Takata passenger-side air bags had been handled and processed in
2000-02 at plants in the United States and Mexico.
Nissan Motor Co said it would recall 755,000
vehicles worldwide, while Mazda Motor Corp said it
would call back 159,807 vehicles, both also expanding April 2013
recalls.
Takata Chief Executive Officer Shigehisa Takada and Chief
Operating Officer Stefan Stocker said the company was working
with safety regulators and car makers. "We will aim to further
strengthen our quality control system and work united as a
company to prevent problems from happening again," they said in
a statement.
A Takata spokeswoman said it was unclear what the financial
impact of the recalls would be, but last year's recalls cost the
supplier $300 million. The 2013 recalls were intended to close
the book on a problem that emerged as early as 2007 and has been
linked to two deaths.
Separately, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Ford, Chrysler and
BMW said they are conducting regional recalls in the United
States to replace Takata air bag inflators in certain vehicles
in high humidity regions of Puerto Rico, Florida, Hawaii and the
Virgin Islands. Most of the companies said NHTSA had determined
the regions affected, when asked why other humid areas were not
covered.
However, Honda is also recalling affected vehicles in
Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and
Texas.
Most of the automakers have not determined the number of
vehicles affected, but NHTSA previously estimated in documents
that did not list Ford and BMW that more than 1 million vehicles
could be covered by the issue.
"Based on the limited data available at this time, NHTSA
supports efforts by automakers to address the immediate risk in
areas that have consistently hot, humid conditions over extended
periods of time," NHTSA said in a statement.
The safety agency, which said the recalls were influenced by
a probe into six reports of air bag ruptures in Florida and
Puerto Rico, added it is gathering additional information and
will take action based on its findings.
TURNING OFF AIR BAGS
The recalls come as General Motors is under scrutiny
over why it took more than a decade to discover a faulty
ignition switch linked to at least 13 deaths.
Monday's global recalls by Honda, Mazda and Nissan follow
Toyota's recall last week. Prior to Monday, the
four Japanese car makers and BMW had recalled 7.6
million vehicles equipped with potentially defective air bags.
Short of Takata replacement parts, the automakers said they
would turn off air bags in Japan as customers bring recalled
vehicles into dealerships - judging that an inoperable passenger
side air bag is safer than a potentially defective one.
In the United States, NHTSA opened a probe earlier this
month on whether Takata inflators made after 2002 are prone to
fail, and whether driving in high humidity contributes to the
risk of air bag explosions.
In a June 11 letter to the NHTSA, Takata said it would
support "regional campaigns" to replace certain driver-side air
bag inflators made between January 2004 and June 2007, as well
as certain passenger-side inflators made between June 2000 and
July 2004. But Takata did not admit that there is any "safety
defect" in the air bags.
