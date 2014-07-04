版本:
Honda to expand US regional air bag recall to include California

TOKYO, July 4 Honda Motor Co has expanded its U.S. regional recall of vehicles over potentially explosive air bags made by Takata Corp to include the state of California, one of the biggest markets for the automaker in the United States, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Last month, Honda and six other automakers said they were recalling vehicles in high humidity regions of Puerto Rico, Florida, Hawaii and the Virgin Islands in the United States at the request of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to replace Takata air bag inflators.

In addition to those areas, Honda is also recalling affected vehicles in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Texas. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
