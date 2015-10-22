NHTSA say 5 automakers represent most of Takata air bag recall

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that five automakers account for most of the massive Takata Corp air bag inflator recall.
At a meeting held to lay out its argument for coordinating the recall effort, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that BMW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp together represent 18 million of 23 million suspect air bag inflators in 14 million of 19 million vehicles.
(Reporting by David Morgan)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.