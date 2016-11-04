版本:
2016年 11月 4日 星期五

Takata U.S. unit mulling bankruptcy but no filing expected soon -source

WASHINGTON Nov 3 Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp has been considering a possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit but no filing is expected soon, a source briefed on the matter said.

Takata, at the centre of the biggest global automotive recall in history for its potentially deadly air bag inflators, has retained investment bank Lazard Ltd as an adviser to choose a sponsor for its turnaround. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Stephen Coates)

