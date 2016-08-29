UPDATE 3-Truck carrying Takata air bag materials explodes in Texas, killing one

(Adds details from Takata spokesman)
Aug 29 A truck transporting Takata Corp
air bag propellant material at the center of a global recall
crashed and exploded in Texas last week, killing one woman and
injuring four other people, the auto parts supplier said on
Monday.
Takata said the truck, operated by a subcontractor, was
traveling from a Takata plant in Moses Lake, Washington, to a
Takata warehouse in Eagle Pass, Texas, early on Aug. 22 when an
accident occurred.
The driver of the tractor-trailer "failed to negotiate" a
curve on a highway and crashed near a house, according to a
preliminary statement from the Texas Department of Public
Safety.
"The trailer (carrying air bag detonators and blasting
agent) exploded and engulfed in flames, causing fire to the home
and a passing vehicle."
The DPS said 67-year-old Lucila Robles was killed. Local
media reports said she was inside the house near where the
explosion took place. The agency said the house caught fire
after the accident.
The DPS was investigating the incident, the statement said.
A Takata spokesman in the United States said the company had
reported the incident to U.S. safety regulators and was
cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
The spokesman said on Monday the propellant in the truck
contained ammonium nitrate, a volatile chemical compound. Takata
air bags containing ammonium nitrate have in the past exploded
and been linked to the deaths of at least 14 people, triggering
the biggest recall in the global auto industry.
The truck also carried air bag inflators of a different type
that did not contain ammonium nitrate, the spokesman said.
The force of the explosion damaged about 10 nearby homes,
breaking windows and dislodging doors from their hinges, media
reports said, with rubble and truck parts found almost a mile
from the site of the blast near Quemado, Texas.
Local media reports said the driver of the truck was a
20-year-old man who, along with a passenger, escaped from the
truck before it exploded.
A two-day search was conducted for Robles, but the search
was called off after she was identified by dental records, local
media reported.
More than 100 million vehicles worldwide have been slated
for recall to replace Takata inflators, which in addition to the
deaths, are linked to more than 150 injuries, mostly in the
United States and involving Honda Motor Co Ltd cars.
Prolonged exposure of the defective Takata inflators to hot
and humid conditions has been found to cause air bags to explode
with excessive force, spraying shrapnel into passenger
compartments.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)