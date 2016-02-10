BMW to recall 840,000 vehicles in U.S. with Takata air bags

DETROIT Feb 10 BMW said on Wednesday
it will recall about 840,000 vehicles in the United States
equipped with potentially defective Takata Corp air
bags.
The recall covers BMW cars and SUVs from model years 2006 to
2015. The models have not been included in previous
Takata-related recalls, BMW said.
The move comes after U.S. auto safety regulators said last
month that Takata had declared 5.1 million U.S. vehicles
defective because of the air bags with inflators that can
explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel into
vehicle passenger compartments.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)