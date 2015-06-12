UPDATE 1-U.S. officials say Takata air bag likely involved in fatal crash

(Adds Honda confirming air bag-related death, Daimler recall)

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON, June 12 The top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Friday a ruptured Takata Corp air bag was likely involved in the April 5 car crash that killed a 22-year-old Louisiana woman, which would make her death the seventh linked to an air bag defect.

Kylan Rae Langlinais died four days after her 2005 Honda Civic struck a utility pole in an early morning accident, according to a lawsuit filed by her family this week in U.S. District Court. The suit alleges that the vehicle's driver-side Takata air bag exploded, sending shards of metal into the passenger compartment and severing her carotid artery.

Honda U.S. officials confirmed in a statement on Friday that "the air bag inflator rupture that occurred during this crash resulted in the death of the driver, Kylan Langlinais."

Honda said it is in communication with the driver's family "in an effort to address their concerns."

Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which recently announced the recall of millions of defective Takata air bags, have been gathering information from the carmaker, family attorneys and other sources.

"After examination of the vehicle and other evidence, NHTSA has concluded that a ruptured Takata air bag inflator is likely to have been involved," NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said in a statement issued on Friday.

The woman's car was covered by an earlier Honda recall issued a last year.

Honda, Takata's top customer, said the car in the fatal Louisiana crash was sold to its current owner last October and that a notification that the car was involved in a safety campaign related to air bags was mailed on April 2.

The lawsuit names Honda Motor Co Ltd and Takata Corp as defendants. Officials from neither company were available for comment on Rosekind's statement.

The NHTSA said it reached the conclusion after examining evidence, including a police report, medical records and an inspection of the vehicle. Honda said "an NHTSA representative was present when Honda inspected the air bag inflator to confirm rupture."

Defective Takata air bag inflators have been linked to six other deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide. All of the deaths have occurred in vehicles manufactured by Honda.

The NHTSA also said on Friday Daimler AG will recall about 40,000 Freightliner Sprinter vans from model years 2007 and 2008, and Dodge Sprinter vans from model years 2006 to 2008. They have Takata-made front passenger-side air bags.

Last month, Takata increased the amount of recalled vehicles to an estimated 34 million in the United States and 53 million globally, but the NHTSA may reconsider its number because some vehicles have been recalled multiple times. (Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detriot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Alan Crosby)