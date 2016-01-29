UPDATE 1-Takata says CEO has no plans as of now to stand down

* Takata met automakers on Friday
* Company was to say CEO willing to stand down - sources
* Takata says CEO doesn't plan to resign as of now
* Japan media: German report into air bag failures due soon
By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp
, mired in a long-running safety recall crisis, said on
Friday its Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada had no intention as
of now to resign.
Citing two people close to Takata, Reuters earlier reported
the company would tell its automaker customers at a meeting on
Friday that Takada, grandson of the group's founder, was willing
to step down and take responsibility for the recalls.
"There are plans for management reforms," said one of the
individuals, adding this would involve expressing the
willingness of Takada and other executives to resign. The
sources said Takata has not taken any formal decision on
Takada's future and no successor has been designated.
In a brief statement to the stock market, Takata said it had
not announced Takada's resignation and "as of now he has no
intention to resign."
It confirmed the meeting to update its automaker customers,
but said it had nothing to disclose following those talks. The
company apologised to customers and investors for
"inconveniences and uncertainties" from the recalls.
Pressure has been building on the Tokyo-based company for
almost two years over defective air bags that can explode with
excessive force and shoot shrapnel inside the car - a problem
that has ballooned into a crisis affecting tens of millions of
cars. Takata said on Tuesday that an 11th death could be linked
to a faulty air bag.
After the Reuters article, Takata shares rose nearly 11
percent on Friday - their biggest one-day gain in 4 weeks - in a
market that closed 2.8 percent higher.
At the meeting, Takata was expected to outline its plans for
supplying replacement air bag parts to its customers, the
sources said. As part of that, Takata is looking to team up with
Daicel Corp to make air bag inflators, people familiar
with the matter have told Reuters previously.
Tetsuo Iwamura, executive vice president of Honda Motor
, which has been hardest hit by the air bag crisis, said
he attended the meeting with Takata. He offered no further
comment on those talks.
REPORT
Takata may come under renewed pressure when Germany-based
Fraunhofer Institute reports on its investigation into the
causes of air bag inflator failures. Japanese media have
reported that the findings, commissioned by Takata, are due in
the coming weeks.
Fraunhofer was not immediately available to comment on when
the final results would be ready.
Partial results of its inquiry released last June showed
that the air bag explosions appeared to result from damaged or
improperly assembled inflators, and when ammonium nitrate, the
chemical compound used to inflate the air bag, came into contact
with moisture, a particular concern in humid regions.
Takata said then that it was still unclear what were the
root causes of the air bag failures.
If the final report finds Takata liable for defective air
bags, it could leave the company with a recall bill already
estimated at more than $3 billion. Automakers, including Honda
and Toyota Motor, which have to date been paying for
replacement air bags, could also take it as a cue to cut off
financial lifelines to Takata.
FAMILY FIRM
Takada, 49, joined the family business straight from
university in 1988 and has been CEO since 2013. He has been
widely criticised for keeping a low profile even as the air bag
crisis escalated, and automakers accused Takata of mishandling
and manipulating safety data.
In his first media appearance in June 2015, more than a year
after the recall crisis erupted, Takada apologised for the
defective air bag inflators, saying that staying on to lead the
company was the appropriate way for him to take responsibility.
Those who have worked with him describe Takada as quiet,
thoughtful and analytical - in contrast to his ebullient father,
Juichiro, who built Takata into Japan's leading auto safety
manufacturer. He died in 2011.
"If your dad was a legend and one of the founding fathers of
the global auto safety industry, that's a lot to live up to,"
said Scott Upham, president of Valiant Market Research who
worked at Takata in the 1990s.
($1 = 118.7700 yen)
