CORRECTED-Takata to offer CEO exit over air bag safety scandal - sources

By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Jan 28 Takata Corp will tell
Japanese carmakers on Friday that its chief executive is willing
to resign to demonstrate that the company takes responsibility
for the auto industry's biggest recall, two people close to the
Japanese air bag maker said.
Pressure has been building on the Tokyo-based company for
almost two years over defective air bags that can explode with
excessive force and shoot shrapnel inside the car - a problem
that has ballooned into a damaging safety scandal affecting
nearly 50 million vehicles. The company said on Tuesday that an
11th death could be linked to a faulty air bag.
"There are plans for management reforms," said one of the
individuals, adding this would involve expressing the
willingness of Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada, the bookish
grandson of the group's founder, and other executives, to
resign.
He added Takata will present this step as part of its
business plans at a meeting with automakers on Friday. The
sources declined to say when Takada might step down or who is in
line to replace him as head of the 83-year-old firm.
The company has not taken any formal decision on Takada's
future and no successor has been designated, the sources said.
A Takata spokesman would not comment on whether the company
was planning a change in management, or if Takada planned to
take responsibility for the recalls.
REPORT
Takata may come under renewed pressure when Germany-based
Fraunhofer Institute reports on its investigation into the
causes of air bag inflator failures. Japanese media have
reported that the findings, commissioned by Takata, are due in
the coming weeks.
Fraunhofer was not immediately available to comment on when
the final results would be ready.
Partial results of its inquiry released last June showed
that the air bag explosions appeared to result from damaged or
improperly assembled inflators, and when ammonium nitrate, the
chemical compound used to inflate the air bag, came into contact
with moisture, a particular concern in humid regions.
Takata said then that it was still unclear what were the
root causes of the air bag failures.
If the final report finds Takata liable for defective air
bags, it could leave the company with a recall bill already
estimated at more than $3 billion. Automakers, including Honda
Motor and Toyota Motor, which have to date
been paying for replacement air bags, could also take it as a
cue to cut off financial lifelines to Takata.
Separately, Honda has hired U.S.-based engineering
consultancy Exponent to investigate the cause of the air bag
ruptures, and is also part of a consortium of automakers to
commission Orbital ATK to test Takata air bag inflators.
Takada has been widely criticised for keeping a low profile
even as the air bag crisis escalated, and automakers accused
Takata of mishandling and manipulating safety data.
In his first media appearance in June 2015, more than a year
after the recall crisis erupted, Takada apologised for the
defective air bag inflators, saying that staying on to lead the
company was the appropriate way for him to take responsibility.
A third person close to Takata said Takada could take
responsibility for "a range of issues" around the air bag crisis
at Friday's meeting with automakers, potentially a first step
towards his departure.
FAMILY BUSINESS
Takada, 49, joined the family business straight from
university in 1988 and has been CEO since 2013. If confirmed,
his standing down would be the highest level departure at Takata
in a scandal that dates back as far as 2008.
In late-2014, Takata's then president and chief operating
officer, Stefan Stocker, resigned. The Swiss national had been
brought in from supplier Robert Bosch to increase transparency
at the Japanese firm. His roles were later taken over by Takada.
Those who have worked with him describe Takada as quiet,
thoughtful and analytical - in contrast to his ebullient father,
Juichiro, who built Takata into Japan's leading auto safety
manufacturer. He died in 2011.
"If your dad was a legend and one of the founding fathers of
the global auto safety industry, that's a lot to live up to,"
said Scott Upham, president of Valiant Market Research who
worked at Takata in the 1990s.
($1 = 118.7700 yen)
