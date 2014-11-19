Takata says will work with NHTSA, automakers if expanded recall needed

TOKYO Nov 19 Takata Corp said on
Wednesday it would work with U.S. safety regulators and
automakers if an expanded recall of vehicles with potentially
defective air bags is needed as urged by the National Highway
Traffic Safety Agency (NHTSA).
"We are still checking on the details (of NHTSA's demand),
but if (an expanded) recall is needed, we will cooperate with
regulators and car makers to address the issue," Takata said in
a statement.
NHTSA on Tuesday called on Takata and five automakers to
expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially deadly air
bags, chiding Takata for what it called "an unwillingness to
move forward" on a nationwide recall.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)