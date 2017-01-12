Ford expands Takata air bag recall, now affects 3 million vehicles

DETROIT Jan 12 Ford Motor Co said on
Thursday it will recall about 816,000 vehicles as it widened
previous actions affecting models with Takata Corp air
bags.
The move brings the number of vehicles with Takata air bag
inflators recalled around the world by Ford to 3 million, most
of them in the United States and Canada.
The fresh recall by Ford follows one on Monday by Honda
Motor Co for about 1.3 million vehicles in the United
States. That brought the total of U.S.-registered Honda vehicles
recalled for Takata issues to about 11.4 million.
Globally, Honda has recalled 51 million Takata air bag
inflators, and a smaller number of Honda brand and luxury Acura
brand vehicles, because some of the models have been involved in
more than one recall for the inflators.
Many of the vehicles involved in the Ford and Honda recalls
this week were included in previous recalls for slightly
different reasons, such as the location of the air bags. The
recalls this week were both for passenger-side front air bags.
Honda also recalled about 900 Gold Wing motorcycles for
Takata air bag issues in the United States, bringing the total
of U.S.-registered Gold Wing motorcycles recalled to about
3,600.
There have been 11 reported deaths in the United States due
to defective Takata air bags, ten of which involved Honda
vehicles and one a Ford vehicle. All 11 deaths involved
driver-side air bags.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)