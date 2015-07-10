Japan's Takata Corp says 'no' to U.S. lawmaker's call for compensation fund

| WASHINGTON, July 10
WASHINGTON, July 10 Takata Corp has
rejected the suggestion that it establish a compensation fund
for the victims of defective air bag inflators that have been
linked to at least eight deaths and more than 100 injuries, a
U.S. senator announced on Friday.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, urged
the Japanese manufacturer to consider setting up a fund during a
June 23 oversight hearing on Takata's recall of nearly 34
million air bag inflators in the United States.
The inflators, at the center of one of the largest consumer
product recalls in U.S. history, can explode on impact, firing
metal shrapnel into passenger compartments.
"Takata believes that a national compensation fund is not
currently required," Kevin Kennedy, a Takata executive vice
president, informed the senator in a July 7 letter.
He said the company would instead concentrate on individual
claims and a multi-district personal injury case in Florida.
"Takata's senior management has given the idea of a
compensation fund careful consideration, and we will continue to
evaluate the possible benefits of such a mechanism," Kennedy
wrote.
Separately, Takata issued a statement underscoring its
"commitment to treating fairly anyone injured as a result of an
inflator rupture."
But Blumenthal, a former state attorney general, said he was
astonished and disturbed by the response.
"Takata is apparently unwilling to acknowledge its
responsibility for these tragic deaths and injuries, or do
justice for victims and their loved ones," the lawmaker said in
a statement accompanying the Takata letter, which were both
released by his office.
"I will press Takata to reconsider this callous misjudgment,
and do right by the innocent victims of its harm."
Blumenthal suggested to Takata last month that the creation
of a compensation fund would uncover victims who have yet to
come forward.
General Motors Co last year set up a $600 million
fund to compensate victims of faulty ignition switches, which
have been tied to more than 120 deaths. The fund has received
more than 4,300 claims.
