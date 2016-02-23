Automaker group finds factors in root cause of Takata ruptures

Feb 23 A group of 10 automakers and Utah-based
Orbital ATK said on Tuesday that testing has found the root
cause of Takata air bag inflator ruptures linked to at least 10
deaths worldwide.
According to the review, the root cause of the ruptures
linked to more than 100 injuries is exposure to humidity, design
issues and the use of controversial propellant ammonium nitrate.
The results of the year-long review come as the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to investigate
whether the massive recalls of nearly 29 million inflators in
the United States should be expanded to up to 70 million to 90
million additional airbag inflators with ammonium nitrate.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby)