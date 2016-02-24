UPDATE 6-U.S. lawmakers say Takata manipulated data to hide airbag problems

(Adds Takata response to lawmaker's comments, more details from
Senate committee report.)
By David Shepardson and Paul Lienert
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Feb 23 U.S. lawmakers on
Tuesday stepped up pressure on federal regulators and Takata
Corp to accelerate the recall of millions of airbag
inflators, citing evidence that the Japanese company manipulated
data to cover up problems with its products.
In another development on Tuesday, a group of 10 automakers
said the cause of Takata airbag ruptures linked to 10 deaths and
more than 100 injuries is a combination of exposure to humidity,
design and manufacturing issues, and use of the volatile
chemical ammonium nitrate.
Reuters reported on Monday that the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) continues to investigate whether
the recalls of nearly 29 million defective Takata inflators in
the United States should be expanded to include another 70
million to 90 million inflators with ammonium nitrate.
A Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation committee
report cited a series of internal Takata documents generated
over the past 12 years that showed company officials argued data
on inflator quality and testing was manipulated to disguise
problems. A redacted 2013 document released by the committee
indicates an unidentified Takata manager told the company's
senior vice president of quality assurance that proposed
limitations to the scope of a 2013 airbag recall might be "a
violation of our moral obligation to protect the public."
U.S. Senator Bill Nelson cited the Monday Reuters report on
the Senate floor, and said it was "puzzling" that NHTSA has
allowed Takata to continue production of ammonium nitrate-based
inflators indefinitely.
"Why aren't they taking a more aggressive approach? And
what's going on after all of these inflators, based on what we
see with ammonium nitrate, have been exploding?" asked the
Florida Democrat, reiterating calls by senators for action on
the issue.
The current recall may have to be redone, Nelson said,
"because auto manufacturers are installing new live grenades
into people's cars as replacements for the old live grenades."
Takata spokesoman Jared Levy said issues about testing and
data handling raised by Nelson and a Democratic staff report
"are entirely inexcusable and will not be tolerated or
repeated."
"Issues with validation testing of the original phase
stabilized ammonium nitrate inflators are not the root cause of
the field ruptures...but these issues are totally incompatible
with Takata's engineering standards and protocols," Levy said.
NHTSA in a statement on Tuesday cited a consent order issued
last November under which "all Takata ammonium nitrate-based
inflators must eventually be recalled unless Takata can
establish their long-term safety."
The agency has repeatedly said that some replacement
inflators "may be effective for several years, but not for the
full life of your vehicle, and therefore may also have to be
replaced." NHTSA has noted that all deaths and injuries reported
took place in inflators at least 7 years old.
Former managers interviewed by Reuters described "chronic"
quality failures at Takata's North American inflator plants, an
assessment reflected in dozens of company emails and documents
dating back to 2001. Those problems, the former managers said,
make it difficult for the company and regulators to pinpoint
which inflators, among tens of millions, pose a danger.
When exposed to moisture, ammonium nitrate, which is used to
inflate the air bag, can cause the inflator to rupture with
deadly force, spraying shrapnel into vehicle occupants.
The review by the automaker-backed Independent Testing
Coalition and a Utah-based team from Orbital ATK found
the ruptures were caused by a combination of three factors:
ammonium nitrate propellant without moisture-absorbing
desiccant, long-term exposure to repeated high-temperature
cycling in the presence of moisture and "an inflator assembly
that does not adequately prevent the intrusion of moisture."
In a statement on Tuesday, Takata said those findings were
"consistent" with its own and those of Germany's Fraunhofer
Group, which was hired earlier by Takata to conduct additional
testing.
David Kelly, a former NHTSA acting administrator who is
coordinating the coalition's activities, briefed NHTSA and
congressional staff members on Tuesday on the findings. A NHTSA
spokesman said the agency was reviewing the findings.
Kelly said the group planned to investigate newer inflators
with drying agents, along with replacement airbags.
The study only covered inflators that do not have a drying
agent, or desiccant. Most of the inflators with ammonium nitrate
that have not been recalled have the drying agent.
The consortium, which includes Honda Motor Co,
Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, General Motors
Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will next
investigate the performance of all inflators being used as
replacement parts for current recalls.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Paul Lienert
in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby, Andrew Hay and Jonathan
Oatis)