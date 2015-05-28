Honda Canada recall covers previously repaired vehicles

TORONTO May 28 A Canadian recall by Honda Motor
Co to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp
will see vehicles that were repaired under previous
recalls brought back in for another round of replacements, the
company said on Thursday.
"All driver's front airbag inflators replaced under previous
recalls will be replaced again under this safety recall," said
Honda Canada spokeswoman Maki Inoue in an email, in response to
questions from Reuters.
The news came as Honda expanded recalls by 350,000 vehicles
in the United States and 340,000 vehicles in Japan, after
Tokyo-based parts supplier Takata agreed to comply with U.S.
orders to expand some of its previous recalls.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)