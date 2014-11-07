UPDATE 2-Facing U.S. safety probe, Honda expands air bag recall

(Adds context, details)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT Nov 6 Honda Motor Co, facing a
U.S. safety probe, strengthened its recall of U.S. cars to
replace potentially defective Takata Corp air bags
linked to several deaths.
Japan's third-biggest carmaker said late on Thursday it was
adding to its recall an undisclosed number of cars from model
years 2001-2006 that were sold or registered in humid areas
where the air bag inflators are thought to be most vulnerable to
rupture.
Honda said "it is not aware of any claimed injuries or
fatalities that have been confirmed" related to the issue. More
than 17 million cars by 10 manufacturers have been recalled
worldwide over Takata air bags, which can rupture and send metal
shards into the passenger compartment.
The action, upgrading Honda's "safety campaign" to a formal
recall, comes a day after U.S. safety regulators, for the second
time this week, ordered Honda to provide information under oath
about its air bags.
Honda's latest move affects some cars from three previous
recalls, including nearly 1 million cars in June and 560,000
cars in April 2013. Honda did not provide a precise total. U.S.
dealers will replace the passenger-side air bag inflator, the
company said.
At least four deaths, all involving Honda cars, and more
than a dozen injuries have been linked to the defect.
Honda is Takata's biggest customer, and the two companies
have deep historic ties. Both companies say they are cooperating
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in
its investigations.
Honda has recalled nearly 7.6 million cars in the United
States since 2008 because of the defective inflators and more
than 9.5 million cars globally. Total U.S. recalls over air bags
are more than 11 million.
Takata ordered its technicians to destroy results of tests
on some of its air bags after finding cracks in air bag
inflators, the New York Times said on Friday.
Models in Honda's latest recall include the 2003-05 Honda
Accord, 2001-05 Civic, 2002-05 CR-V, 2003-04 Element, 2002-04
Odyssey, 2003-05 Pilot, 2006 Ridgeline, 2003-05 Acura MDX and
2005 Acura RL.
Honda said the cars were sold or registered in high-humidity
states or territories, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia,
Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto
Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Saipan, Guam and American Samoa.
