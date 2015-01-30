Honda says fatal crash involved Takata air bag inflator rupture

DETROIT Jan 30 Honda Motor Co on Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the driver.

Prior to this incident, Takata air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.

On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)