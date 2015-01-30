Honda says fatal crash involved Takata air bag inflator rupture

Japan's Nikkei loses momentum after strong rally, Sony climbs
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
DETROIT Jan 30 Honda Motor Co on Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the driver.
Prior to this incident, Takata air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.
On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
* Nikkei loses steam after rallying to 17-mth highs on Monday
May 8 A new dawn, and possibly even a franchise, await the legend of British folklore hero King Arthur.
* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning