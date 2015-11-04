UPDATE 8-Dumped by Honda, air bag maker faces fresh questions over future

* Honda says won't use Takata front air bag inflators
* U.S. imposes fine of $70 mln, could be more
* Takata shares close down 13.4 pct, briefly down 20 pct
* Takata CEO says to phase out ammonium nitrate
By Naomi Tajitsu and David Morgan
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Nov 4 Honda Motor Co
said it will no longer use front air bag inflators made by
Japan's Takata Corp, raising questions about the future
of the embattled parts supplier.
Takata, which counts Honda as its biggest air bag customer,
was fined $70 million by the leading U.S. auto safety regulator
on Tuesday. Shares in the Japanese auto parts firm slumped by as
much as a fifth in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Regulators have linked eight deaths - all in Honda cars - to
the Takata inflators, which use ammonium nitrate and can explode
with too much force, spraying metal fragments inside vehicles.
The fine adds to a growing list of potential bills Takata
could face. To date, automakers have primarily borne the cost of
'investigative' or voluntary recalls as the root cause of the
inflator defect hasn't yet been found. If recalls become
official, the cost could switch to Takata.
Having to pay around $100 to fix each of the many millions
of cars would cost Takata more than its current market value of
around $820 million. Around 40 million cars have been
unofficially recalled worldwide since 2008 over Takata air bag
inflators.
Along with the fine, the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Takata to stop using the
potentially dangerous propellant in its products.
"DEEPLY TROUBLED"
In a harshly worded statement, Honda said it would no longer
use Takata's inflators in front-seat air bags, saying it was
"deeply troubled" by evidence suggesting Takata "misrepresented
and manipulated test data for certain air bag inflators".
Honda makes up around 10 percent of Takata's global sales,
and is its biggest customer for air bags, which account for 38
percent of the supplier's revenue.
The air bag scandal dominated Honda's quarterly results
presentation in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the company saying that
quality-related issues, including air bag recalls, accounted for
1.9 percent of second-quarter revenue, almost double the amount
since 2013.
Honda's move highlights its impatience with Takata, and
raises fresh uncertainty over the supplier's prospects. Takata
already faces criminal investigations and lawsuits in the United
States.
Honda Executive Vice President Tetsuo Iwamura declined to
comment on possible legal action against Takata, or the future
of the firms' relationship. "Once we determine an official cause
of the defect, we plan to discuss issues of responsibility (with
Takata)," he said.
WILL OTHERS FOLLOW HONDA?
Honda did not specify what alternatives it would use, but it
has been buying more air bag inflators from Takata rivals
including Autoliv, TRW Automotive Inc and
Daicel Corp.
"Honda has taken a significant hit from this," said
Christopher Richter, senior analyst at consultants CLSA. "If the
maker can't figure out what the root cause is, can they afford
the risk of continuing to use them as a supplier? For Honda,
that's a no," he added.
Among other leading Japanese automakers, Toyota Motor Corp
said it would take further action on air bag inflator
issues as necessary. It has previously said it was testing rival
air bag inflators. Nissan Motor Co said it would defer
to NHTSA on actions related to Takata, but noted it was
"surprised and disappointed" with the company's conduct.
"Because they make their own inflators, Takata earns high
margins on its air bags. If more automakers use (rival)
inflators, Takata's profit could suffer even more than sales,"
said Koji Endo, auto analyst at Advanced Research Japan.
"Other companies see the risk of using Takata inflators so
they will likely follow Honda and avoid using them."
TAKATA SAYS WILL COMPLY
In its statement, NHTSA accused Takata of providing
"selective, incomplete or inaccurate data" from 2009. The
regulator also said it could demand an additional $130 million
fine if Takata does not comply, or new violations are found.
Takata said it would phase out ammonium nitrate in all its
inflators by end-2018, even though it had not yet determined the
root of the problem.
"We still think our product is safe, but we realise there
are many concerns from consumer, automakers and U.S.
regulators," Takata chief Shigehisa Takada told reporters.
Takata will pay the $70 million fine in six instalments
through October 2020.
Experts say the ammonium nitrate used as a propellant in the
inflators could become unstable after being exposed to high
humidity over a period of time. Some have suggested that auto
design, including how well sealed passenger compartments are
against humidity, could also be a factor.
Takata shares closed down 13.4 percent at 1,189 yen, their
lowest close in nearly a year.
