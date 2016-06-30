U.S. issues urgent call for repairs of 300,000 recalled Honda vehicles

WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. auto safety regulators on Thursday warned that more than 300,000 unrepaired recalled Honda vehicles show a substantial risk of ruptures with Takata air bag inflators and issued an urgent call for owners to get repairs made.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cited new test data that shows some 2001-2003 model Honda and Acura vehicles have as high as a 50 percent chance of a dangerous air bag inflator rupture in a crash. Takata air bag inflators are linked to as many as 14 deaths worldwide, including 13 in Honda vehicles.

