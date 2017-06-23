UPDATE 1-Honda engineer debunks own claim about cause of Takata air bag failures

(Adds detail from Honda statement, comment from plaintiffs'
By Joseph White
DETROIT, June 23 Honda Motor Co on
Friday released a 2013 email in which one of its engineers
suggested that he knew some hidden truth about "the root cause"
of Takata Corp air bag failures, but the engineer later
said he was mistaken.
The engineer's email was disclosed in a statement from Honda
as part of its defense in a class action suit in Florida, where
plaintiffs are seeking compensation for the lost value of
vehicles due to defects in Takata air bag inflators.
The inflators can explode with excessive force, launching
metal shrapnel at passengers in cars and trucks.
The inflators prompted the automotive industry's largest
ever safety recall and have been linked to at least 16 deaths
worldwide. Nine of the 11 U.S. deaths have been reported in
2001-2003 model Honda and Acura vehicles
The engineer's July 18, 2013 email, originally written in
Japanese and translated by Honda, is part of an exchange with a
colleague at the automaker.
"I am a witness in the dark who knows the truth about
Takata's inflator recall," the engineer, whose name is blacked
out in Honda's statement, wrote in his email.
"If I say something to NHTSA, it will cause a complete
reversal in the auto industry which adopted Takata inflators,"
added the engineer, who told his colleague he had been taken off
air bag-related work by Honda because of his supposed inside
knowledge.
NHTSA is the acronym of the U.S. National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration.
In a sworn affidavit filed with a federal court and dated
June 1, 2017, the engineer acknowledged he had been mistaken,
however.
When he wrote email to his colleague, he was referring to an
Oct. 16, 1999 event in which a prototype Takata air bag inflator
ruptured, the engineer stated.
Based on later findings by the NHTSA, "I now understand that
I was incorrect and the root cause of the field events is not
related to the root cause of the October 1999 rupture," he said.
Honda did not name the engineer. But it said he was still
employed by the company and that while it had no objection to
the engineer testifying in the Florida case he had declined to
do so.
Honda also reiterated its position that it did not conceal
knowledge of Takata defects, but instead was itself a victim of
deception by Takata officials.
Peter Prieto, a lawyer for consumer plaintiffs in the Takata
air bag litigation, said in a statement that Honda had refused
to present the engineer for a deposition.
The engineer's email was "just one of the many we have
uncovered establishing that Honda was well aware of the public
safety risks posed by Takata’s airbags," Prieto said.
