Honda to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Takata air bag recalls

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
* Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A representative from Honda Motor Co Ltd will testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee at a Nov. 20 hearing over defective air bags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp, a Honda spokesman said on Thursday.
"Honda welcomes this opportunity to discuss our ongoing efforts to resolve this very complex situation in the interest of our customers' safety," Honda said in a statement forwarded by spokesman Chris Martin.
Defective Takata air bag inflators have been found to explode with dangerous force in accidents, sending shards of metal into the vehicle.
(Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Applied DNA Sciences signs 5-year supply agreement for bulk DNA manufacturing
MOSCOW, April 20 The Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank may cut the key rate by 25 or 50 basis points when it holds its next board meeting on April 28.
TOKYO, April 20 Western Digital Corp, the U.S. partner of Toshiba Corp in a semiconductor venture, is in talks with state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with them for the chip business, a senior official said on Thursday.