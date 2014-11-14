版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 08:06 BJT

Honda to testify at U.S. Senate hearing on Takata air bag recalls

WASHINGTON Nov 13 A representative from Honda Motor Co Ltd will testify before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee at a Nov. 20 hearing over defective air bags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp, a Honda spokesman said on Thursday.

"Honda welcomes this opportunity to discuss our ongoing efforts to resolve this very complex situation in the interest of our customers' safety," Honda said in a statement forwarded by spokesman Chris Martin.

Defective Takata air bag inflators have been found to explode with dangerous force in accidents, sending shards of metal into the vehicle.

(Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐