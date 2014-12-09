Honda to expand investigative recall of Takata-made air bags globally -source

BRIEF-Redzone Resources announces increase in private placement
* Redzone Resources Ltd announces increase in private placement
TOKYO Dec 9 Honda Motor Co will expand an investigative recall of vehicles with air bag inflators made by Takata Corp globally, a person familiar with the matter said.
On Monday, the automaker said it was expanding its U.S. recall of cars due to potentially defective Takata airbags from a regional campaign to a nationwide campaign. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Chris Gallagher)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
