UPDATE 1-Honda expands recall to replace Takata-made air bags

* Says recalling 4.5 mln more cars globally
* Move covers 1.63 mln cars in Japan
* No plans to provide financial aid to Takata - CEO
(Adds details of recall, Honda comments)
By Minami Funakoshi
TOKYO, July 9 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday it is recalling about 4.5 million more cars globally to
replace air bag inflators made by supplier Takata Corp,
the latest move in the Japanese automaker's efforts to deal with
a safety scare that has seen firms around the world recall tens
of millions of cars.
Of the 4.5 million, 1.63 million are being recalled in
Japan, Honda said.
Takata is at the centre of the recalls of vehicles equipped
with air bag inflators that can explode with too much force and
spray metal fragments inside vehicles. Regulators have linked
eight deaths to the component, all in cars made by Honda.
North America is not included in this latest recall, he
said.
The automaker independently collected about 1,000
Takata-made air bag inflators from Honda cars not covered in
previous recalls for investigative purposes, which Takata then
analysed, the spokesman said.
Honda, based on its own analysis of data provided by Takata,
found that a variance in the density of gas-producing chemicals
in inflators may lead to abnormal deployment of air bags in the
future and issued the new recall, according to the spokesman.
Earlier on Thursday, Honda Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo
told reporters that while his firm will continue to investigate
the issue with Takata, and work as a business partner with the
supplier, it has no plans to provide financial aid to Takata.
Honda last month restated its financial results for the
business year ended March, to account for additional costs
related to its recalls of cars equipped with Takata air bag
parts.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)