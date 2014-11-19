Honda says no notice yet from NHTSA about expanding regional recalls

TOKYO Nov 19 Honda Motor Co said on
Wednesday it had not received a notice from U.S. safety
regulators about expanding nationwide a previous region-specific
recall of flawed air bags supplied by Takata Corp.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency's (NHTSA) call
for a recall expansion was prompted by an August incident in
North Carolina, outside the area previously included in a recall
involving hot and humid regions.
"Honda will continue to cooperate with NHTSA in its
industry-wide effort to investigate abnormal air bag inflator
deployments, including, as warranted by the developing
investigation, the possibility of expanding the recalls
affecting our vehicles," Honda said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)