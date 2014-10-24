Honda exec says will keep doing business with Takata

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
TOKYO Oct 24 Honda Motor Co will continue to do business with Takata Corp, a senior executive at Japan's third largest automaker said on Friday, even as defective Takata airbags threaten to expand a recall already affecting 5 million Honda cars in the United States.
Senior Managing Officer Yoshiharu Yamamoto, also head of Honda's research and development unit, said various decisions would be made after gauging the results of the regional vehicle recalls in the United States.
Yamamoto was speaking to reporters at a safety technology briefing in Tokyo. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.
BEIJING, April 28 A Chinese consumer backlash against genetically modified (GMO) crops is beginning to dent demand for soy oil, the nation's main cooking oil, and could spell crisis for the multi-billion-dollar crushing industry, which depends on GMO soybeans from the United States and elsewhere.