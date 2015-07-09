Honda expands recall to replace Takata-made airbags

TOKYO, July 9 Honda Motor Co is
recalling about 1.63 million more cars in Japan to replace air
bag inflators made by supplier Takata Corp, a filing
with the Japanese transport ministry showed on Thursday.
Globally, Honda is recalling 4.5 million more Takata-made
inflators, although North America is not included in this latest
recall, said a Honda spokesman.
Takata is at the centre of the recall of millions of
vehicles equipped with air bag inflators which can explode with
too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles.
Regulators have linked eight deaths to the component, all in
cars made by Honda.
Honda last month restated its financial results for the
business year ended March, to account for additional costs
related to its recalls of cars equipped with Takata air bag
parts.
