Honda discloses 5th Takata air bag-linked fatality, widens recall

TOKYO Nov 13 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday that a driver in Malaysia had died after a July
accident involving an air bag supplied by Takata Corp
and widened its recall for the defective air bags by another
170,000 vehicles.
The fatal accident involved a 2003 Honda City model, the
automaker said.
Before Thursday's disclosure, Takata's air bags had been
linked to at least four deaths in the United States, all in
Honda vehicles.
Honda said it was recalling five models as part of a
widening campaign, including the Fit and Civic. None of the
affected models were sold in North America.
The defective air bags remain the target of a U.S. safety
investigation over the risk that they could explode with
explosive force in an accident and shoot metal shards into the
vehicle. More than 17 million vehicles have been recalled
globally for flawed Takata air bags since 2008.
