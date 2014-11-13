UPDATE 2-Honda discloses 5th Takata air bag-linked fatality, widens recall

* Takata-related Honda recalls now total almost 10 mln cars
* First Takata air bag-related death outside U.S.
* Takata won't say whether other car makers could be
affected
* Japan transport min: assuming other car makers may be
involved
(Adds details on defect; Takata, ministry comments)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, Nov 13 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday that a driver in Malaysia died in July after being hit
by shrapnel from an air bag supplied by Takata Corp -
the fifth such fatality and the first outside the United States.
The Japanese automaker also widened its recall for the
defective air bags by another 170,000 vehicles globally, taking
its total recalls to nearly 10 million vehicles fitted with
potentially defective Takata air bag inflators since 2008,
including U.S. region-specific recalls.
Before Thursday's disclosure, Takata air bags had been
linked to four deaths in Honda vehicles in the United States.
All the victims were hit by shrapnel ejected by the air bag.
Defective Takata air bags are the target of a U.S. safety
investigation over the risk they could explode with dangerous
force in an accident and shoot metal shards into the vehicle.
More than 17 million vehicles made by nearly a dozen different
automakers have been recalled globally for flawed Takata air
bags since 2008.
In the Malaysia accident on July 27, involving a 2003 Honda
City model, the air bag inflator ruptured and sent shrapnel into
the vehicle, some of which struck the female driver, Honda said.
Honda did not give the driver's name or age.
Honda learned of the incident on Aug. 27 and notified
Japan's transport ministry on Sept. 10.
EXPOSED TO MOISTURE
Honda said the Takata air bag inflator that failed in the
Malaysia accident had likely been exposed to excessive moisture
at the supplier's now-shuttered plant in La Grange, Georgia.
The expanded recall covers all Honda cars equipped with air
bag inflators of the same specification made between November
2001 and November 2003 on the problematic section of a line at
that plant, Honda said.
A Takata spokeswoman declined to say whether other car
makers could be affected by the same problem, while Japan's
transport ministry said it was looking into that.
"We're working under the assumption that this affects
others," said Masato Sahashi, director of the recall enforcement
office at the ministry. "There's a possibility they were
supplying the inflators to other companies during that period,
so we're investigating that."
Honda said it was recalling five models as part of a
widening campaign, including the Fit and Civic. None of the
affected models were sold in North America.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Kevin Krolicki;
Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ian Geoghegan)