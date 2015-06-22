CORRECTED-U.S. Senate committee Democrats: Takata may have put profits before safety

(Corrects in headline and throughout story to show that report
was issued by Democrats on the Senate committee, not the full
committee)
DETROIT, June 22 Air bag maker Takata Corp
may have put profits before safety, Democrats on a U.S.
Senate committee said in a report released on Monday.
The report by the Democratic on the Senate Commerce
Committee was released the day before a Washington hearing on
Takata's defective inflators, which are linked to more than 100
injuries and at least eight deaths globally because of air bags
that deploy with too much force and spray metal shards at
passengers.
"Internal emails obtained by the committee suggest that
Takata may have prioritized profit over safety by halting global
safety audits for financial reasons," the report said.
The report said company emails indicate global safety audits
were halted from 2009 to 2011 "due to financial reasons."
A spokesman for Takata could not immediately be reached to
comment.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit. Editing by Andre Grenon)