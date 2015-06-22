UPDATE 2-Takata profit push may have harmed safety -Senate report

(Adds comments, details from Democrats' report, background,
byline)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 22 Air bag maker Takata Corp
may have put profits before safety in a way that
contributed to one of the biggest and most complex auto recalls
ever, Democrats on a U.S. Senate committee said in a report
released on Monday.
The report by the minority on the Senate Commerce Committee
was released the day before a Washington hearing on Takata's
defective inflators.
Those faulty parts have been linked to hundreds of injuries
and at least eight deaths globally - all in Honda Motor Co Ltd
vehicles - because of air bags that deploy with too
much force and spray metal shards at passengers.
"Internal emails obtained by the committee suggest that
Takata may have prioritized profit over safety by halting global
safety audits for financial reasons," the Democrats said in
their report.
The Democrats said Takata emails indicate plant safety
audits were halted from 2009 to 2011 "due to financial reasons."
"The more evidence we see, the more it paints a troubling
picture of a manufacturer that lacked concern," Bill Nelson, a
Democratic senator from Florida, said in a statement.
Takata said the report contained "a number of inaccuracies"
and that internal emails reviewed by the committee had been
taken out of context and characterized in a way that "creates a
false impression."
"The global audits referenced in the emails relate to the
safe handling by employees of pyrotechnic materials - they were
not, as the report implies, related to product quality or
safety," Takata said.
A spokesman for the committee's Republican majority declined
to comment on the minority report.
Since 2008, 10 automakers have announced recalls involving
ruptured inflators in Takata air bags. Dealers have been
replacing the defective units as new parts become available from
Takata and, more recently, from other suppliers.
The Senate minority report also criticized U.S. regulators
for not catching the problem years earlier and questioned
whether some of the replacement inflators might eventually need
to be recalled.
The report cited Takata documents showing the company
"frequently made adjustments" to reduce the moisture in the
explosive propellant used in inflators once problems with its
air bags came to light.
Analysts have said the propellant Takata uses - ammonium
nitrate - is more volatile than material used by rivals, and can
be damaged by exposure to moisture. It is also less costly and
emits less toxic fumes than other materials.
Takata has said high moisture levels were a potential factor
in the ongoing problem with exploding inflators.
A Takata executive said at a congressional hearing earlier
this month that the company planned to continue using ammonium
nitrate, including a newer version of the compound that does not
react as violently to moisture.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Morgan in
Washington. Editing by Andre Grenon)