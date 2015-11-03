版本:
U.S. to announce actions on air bag probe, Takata remedies

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Department of Transportation planned to announce its decision on a remedy program for Takata Corp air bag inflators and enforcement action related to its investigation of the company.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET/1800 GMT, the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)

