Four automakers selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags: report

WASHINGTON, June 1 Four automakers confirmed they are selling some new vehicles with defective Takata airbags that will eventually have to be recalled, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Democrats said in a report Wednesday.

The report said Toyota Motor Corp, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are continuing to sell vehicles with ammonium-nitrate inflators without a drying agent. The vehicles are legal to sell but must be recalled by 2018, the report said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

