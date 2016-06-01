UPDATE 3-Some new cars still include defective Takata airbags

(Adds quotes, Takata reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 1 Toyota Motor Corp,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Volkswagen AG
and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are still
selling new vehicles with defective air bags that will
eventually need to be recalled, according to a report by a U.S.
lawmaker overseeing the agency handling the largest-ever auto
safety recall.
Automakers confirmed they are continuing to sell some
vehicles with ammonium-nitrate inflators without a chemical
drying agent, and cited engineering and supply challenges to
explain why they are still relying on the faulty airbags.
The vehicles are legal to sell but must be recalled by 2018.
Legal experts said that based on previous cases, it was unclear
if there could be additional legal liability for selling
vehicles subject to future recalls, though if anything goes
wrong with those vehicles, they could be subject to
product-liability lawsuits.
The automakers and Takata have been hit with class-action
lawsuits from owners, and Takata is the subject of a Justice
Department criminal investigation.
The report by the top Democrat on the committee that
oversees the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) is the latest to raise concerns about the massive recall
of close to 70 million U.S. air bag inflators and nearly 100
million worldwide.
"This may be the first time in history where multiple
automakers are selling brand new cars with a known, and
potentially deadly, defect," said Karl Brauer, senior analyst at
Kelley Blue Book.
Takata inflators can explode with excessive force and spray
metal shrapnel. They are suspected in 13 deaths worldwide and
more than 100 injuries. There are no deaths or injuries reported
in Takata inflators with a drying agent, NHTSA said.
It was not clear precisely how many new cars are being sold
with defective inflators. The affected vehicles include the
2016-2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV, 2016 Volkswagen CC, 2016 Audi TT
and 2017 Audi R8.
NHTSA said there have been no ruptures in any vehicles built
since 2008, suggesting the vehicles won't be prone to danger for
six years or more.
"There just aren't enough non-defective replacement airbags
to go around," said Rich Newsome, an Orlando lawyer representing
people who have sued Takata. "It's kind of like the ticking time
bomb, and everyone's betting the bomb won't go off for six
years."
According to NHTSA, the vehicles don't become vulnerable to
exploding airbags without long-term exposure to high humidity.
In the short-term, the agency says, they are safe to drive - and
much safer than the older models.
NHTSA said it needs to prioritize replacing the oldest
inflators in high-humidity areas. NHTSA has taken control of the
massive recall from individual automakers, using its legal
authority to do so for the first time.
"What's troubling here is that consumers are buying new cars
not realizing they're going to be recalled," U.S. Senator Bill
Nelson, a Florida Democrat and the report's author, said in a
statement. "These cars shouldn't be sold until they're fixed."
NHTSA did not directly respond to Nelson, but said it agrees
more should be done to speed up recall completions. There is no
required public disclosure by automakers or car dealers that
vehicles include parts that will need to be recalled.
Takata inflators do not pose unreasonable risk when
installed in a new vehicle or for several years afterward, NHTSA
Administrator Mark Rosekind said last month. That gives
automakers the legal footing to continue to sell the vehicles.
Takata spokesman Jared Levy said in a statement the company
is "working aggressively" and has produced more than 15 million
replacement kits.
MORE RECALLS EXPECTED
Ford Motor Co announced Wednesday it is expanding its Takata
air bag recalls by nearly 1.9 million vehicles - and more
recalls are expected Thursday.
Last month, Takata agreed to declare as defective another 35
million to 40 million U.S. inflators that lack drying agents in
frontal airbags. Eight automakers announced recalls of more than
12 million vehicles as a result.
Previously, automakers recalled inflators in 24 million
vehicles.
Wednesday's report also said more than 2.1 million
ammonium-nitrate replacement inflators without drying agents
have been installed in U.S. vehicles as of March - and will
eventually need to be replaced.
Fiat Chrysler told the committee at least one of its current
models contains a frontal passenger-side airbag that uses the
ammonium-nitrate inflators without a desiccant or drying agent.
It said Wednesday that no vehicle being sold is under recall and
it is moving on an accelerated timetable.
Honda Motor Co, which has recalled 10.2 million
vehicles in the United States for Takata inflators including
some more than once, told the committee that 17,000 new vehicles
are equipped with inflators without drying agents, but no
additional new vehicles will be equipped with such inflators.
Toyota, one of two automakers that did not provide specific
models to Senate investigators, expects to produce approximately
175,000 vehicles with the defective Takata inflators by July
2017, the report said.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Paul
Lienert in Detroit; Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by
Eric Effron an Nick Zieminski)